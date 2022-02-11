Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For Feb. 11, 2022: Cassava Sciences, Cleveland Cliffs, GameStop, and More

Benzinga’s “Daily Brief On Trending Tickers” highlights top-searched tickers from around the web and uses the Benzinga Pro platform to highlight recent news items possibly impacting those stocks.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) - Cassava Sciences shares are trading higher Friday morning, after the company announced the FDA denied a Citizen Petition that was filed in August 2021 by an attorney on behalf of short-selling clients.

Cleveland Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) - Cleveland Cliffs shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The steelmaker missed expected revenue by 5.43%, and earnings per share missed by 13.37%.

GameStop (NYSE: GME) - The stock remains on the rise ever since the first Immutable X announcement. Several Twitter users this week are stirring up chatter regarding a potential Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) partnership. The rumors stem largely from a series of tweets between GameStop, Immutable X and Microsoft blockchain team core member Yorke Rhodes.

Senseonics Holdings (NYSE: SENS) - Senseonics shares are trading 30.27% lower after the company issued FY22 net sales guidance below estimates.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) - After a snafu on Twitter releasing the company's earnings early, the company missed earnings expectations across the board. Shares are trading 11.66% lower in Friday's morning session.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) - Tesla delayed more Model X deliveries, with Elon Musk admitting to problems in the production ramp. He’s quoted saying “Model X Delays Are Tesla's Fault.” The stock is trading 2.22% lower in Friday’s morning session.

NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) - Nvidia is set to release earnings on Feb. 16. For the fiscal fourth quarter, the company expects revenues of $7.4 billion (+/-2%). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $7.43 billion, indicating a 48.5% jump from the year-ago reported figure.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) The company has broken its own previously set record for CPU market share, taking 25.6% of the market for the first time in 15 years. Though Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) clearly still holds the lion’s share of the market, AMD is still making inroads and some of its newfound success is attributed to the SoC chips it makes for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, where Intel isn’t exactly a competitor.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) AMC shares are trading 2.46% higher in Friday’s morning session. The company on Tuesday announced agreements to reopen two theaters in February and March and today announced the hiring of a former PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) executive to oversee its popcorn business expansion.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) The stock recently received a bullish score from InvestorsObserver stock sentiment indicator.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) Peloton's new CEO Barry McCarthy has one job that could be summed up as follows after chats with folks on Wall Street: clean up company, present company for eating by someone with a large appetite.