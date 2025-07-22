Trump Tariffs Forces AstraZeneca To Bring Substantial Pharmaceutical Production To US

AstraZeneca plc AZN announced on Tuesday that it will invest $50 billion in the United States by 2030.

The investment will create new, highly skilled direct and indirect jobs nationwide, the company said.

The cornerstone of this landmark investment is a new multi-billion-dollar U.S. manufacturing facility that will produce drug substances for the company's weight management and metabolic portfolio, including oral GLP-1, baxdrostat, oral PCSK9, and combination small-molecule products.

The new centre will produce small molecules, peptides, and oligonucleotides.

This multi-billion dollar capital investment is in addition to the $3.5 billion announced in November 2024.

The drug substance facility, planned for the Commonwealth of Virginia, would be AstraZeneca's largest single manufacturing investment in the world. It will leverage AI, automation, and data analytics to optimize production.

What Does The Investment Include?

The $50 billion investment across R&D and manufacturing footprint in the U.S. over the next five years also includes:

Expansion of R&D facility in Gaithersburg, Maryland

R&D centre in Kendall Square, Cambridge, Massachusetts

Manufacturing facilities for cell therapy in Rockville, Maryland and Tarzana, California

Manufacturing expansion in Mount Vernon, Indiana

Specialty manufacturing expansion in Coppell, Texas

New sites to supply clinical trials.

The company said collectively, these investments will help deliver AstraZeneca's ambition of reaching $80 billion in Total Revenue by 2030, of which 50% would be generated in the U.S.

Howard Lutnick, U.S. Secretary of Commerce, said: "For decades Americans have been reliant on foreign supply of key pharmaceutical products. President Trump and our nation's new tariff policies are focused on ending this structural weakness. We are proud that AstraZeneca has made the decision to bring substantial pharmaceutical production to our shores."

Amid tariff uncertainty, many drug companies are investing to boost production within the U.S. Most recently, Biogen Inc. BIIB said that it plans to invest an additional $2 billion in its existing manufacturing footprint in North Carolina's Research Triangle Park (RTP).

Eli Lilly And Co LLY doubled domestic medicine production.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO announced it would invest an additional $2 billion in the U.S. over the next four years.

Medtech firm Becton, Dickinson, and Company BDX also announced its intention to invest $2.5 billion in U.S. manufacturing capacity over the next five years.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. REGN seeks to nearly double its manufacturing capacity through a new agreement with FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies. Novartis AG NVS unveiled a $23 billion investment plan to expand in the U.S. over the next five years.

Johnson & Johnson JNJ plans to invest more than $55 billion in the U.S. over the next four years. Roche Holdings AG RHHBY announced that it will invest $50 billion in the U.S. over the next five years.

Bristol-Myers Squibb & Co.'s BMY Christopher Boerner, chair and chief executive officer, shared plans to invest $40 billion in U.S. R&D, technology, and manufacturing over the next five years. Sanofi SA SNY announced it will invest at least $20 billion in the U.S. through 2030. The bulk of the spending will go to R&D and U.S. manufacturing.

Price Action: AZN stock is up 2.34% at $70.33 at the last check on Tuesday

