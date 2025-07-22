Pony AI Stock Surges As Autonomous System Hits Key Milestone

Shares of autonomous driving company Pony AI Inc PONY are trading higher Tuesday after the company announced an operational achievement for its next-generation technology. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The firm's Level 4 automotive-grade autonomous driving domain controller has now surpassed 2 million kilometers of on-road testing.

Deployed in its seventh-generation Robotaxi fleet, this milestone validates the system's exceptional hardware reliability and software adaptability. For investors, the news signals a critical step towards commercial viability and profitability.

Pony.ai highlighted that through extensive optimization, it reduced the domain controller's cost by 80% compared to the previous generation while extending its operational lifespan to 10 years or 600,000 kilometers.

Developed in-house with Nvidia OrinX chips, Pony.ai says the system is designed for mass production. This focus on cost-efficiency and durability is central to scaling operations.

Pony.ai also confirmed 2025 marks its first year of mass production, with a planned fleet of 1,000 autonomous vehicles, a key move toward achieving economies of scale. The controller’s integrated design also reduces wiring complexity and manufacturing costs.

Benzinga Edge Data: According to data from Benzinga Edge, Pony.ai currently has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion. Key financial metrics indicate the company is not yet profitable, as reflected by a non-existent P/E ratio, and it does not currently offer a dividend to shareholders.

From a technical standpoint, the Relative Strength Index is at a neutral 57. Notably, the stock carries a significant short interest of 8.89%, suggesting a portion of the market is betting against it. However, with just 1.02 days to cover, these short positions could be exited relatively quickly based on average trading volumes.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, PONY shares are trading higher by 8.8% to $14.02 Tuesday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $23.88 and a 52-week low of $4.11.

Image: Shutterstock