Biogen Bets Big On $2 Billion Expansion To Boost US Drug Manufacturing

Biogen Inc. BIIB said on Monday that it plans to invest an additional $2 billion in its existing manufacturing footprint in North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park (RTP).

Biogen has invested approximately $10 billion in its North Carolina manufacturing footprint to date, including more than $3 billion in recent years, and this upcoming investment will fuel the continued advancement of Biogen’s late-stage clinical pipeline.

In the next few years, Biogen plans to continue investing in multiple modalities and factories across the company’s two campuses in RTP.

These investments will include further expanding the antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) capabilities and infrastructure, establishing clinical and commercial multi-platform fill finish capabilities, and modernizing manufacturing technologies and controls through further advanced automation and artificial intelligence.

“Our manufacturing footprint in the United States has played a critical role in Biogen’s history and success and in advancing the treatments … With this investment, we will modernize and expand our manufacturing capability to enable our pipeline and provide resilient patient supply…,” said Nicole Murphy, head of pharmaceutical operations and technology at Biogen.

North Carolina’s RTP is home to Biogen’s largest manufacturing footprint.

As the state’s largest biotechnology employer and one of the top five biopharmaceutical employers, Biogen employs over 1,500 manufacturing and technical employees and more than 400 skilled contractors across its Wake County and Durham County campuses.

More than 90% of commercial medicines produced by Biogen have manufacturing and quality control testing in the U.S.

Earlier in May, U.S. President Donald Trump’s signed an executive order to promote prescription drug manufacturing in the U.S., streamlining the path for companies to build new production sites as potential tariffs on imported medicines loom.

The White House wants facilities to come on board at a faster rate. It estimates that it can currently take five to 10 years to build new pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity, which it calls “unacceptable from a national-security standpoint."

Amid tariff uncertainty, many drug companies are investing to boost production within the U.S.:

Eli Lilly And Co doubled domestic medicine production.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. announced it would invest an additional $2 billion in the U.S. over the next four years.

Medtech firm Becton, Dickinson, and Company also announced its intention to invest $2.5 billion in U.S. manufacturing capacity over the next five years.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. seeks to nearly double its manufacturing capacity through a new agreement with FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies.

Novartis AG unveiled a $23 billion investment plan to expand in the U.S. over the next five years.

Johnson & Johnson plans to invest more than $55 billion in the U.S. over the next four years.

Roche Holdings AG announced that it will invest $50 billion in the U.S. over the next five years.

Bristol-Myers Squibb & Co.’s Christopher Boerner, chair and chief executive officer, shared plans to invest $40 billion in U.S. R&D, technology, and manufacturing over the next five years.

Sanofi SA announced it will invest at least $20 billion in the U.S. through 2030. The bulk of the spending will go to R&D and U.S. manufacturing.

BIIB Price Action: BIIB stock is down 1.46% at $123.17 at publication on Monday.

