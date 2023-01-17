Earnings Scheduled For January 17, 2023

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Goldman Sachs Group GS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.48 per share on revenue of $10.83 billion.
• Silvergate Capital SI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $75.84 million.
• Morgan Stanley MS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $12.64 billion.
• Signature Bank SBNY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.89 per share on revenue of $692.14 million.
• Guaranty Bancshares GNTY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $33.95 million.
• New Oriental Education EDU is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $612.76 million.
• Citizens Financial Group CFG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $2.22 billion.
• FB Financial FBK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $136.83 million.
• Mercantile Bank MBWM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $53.75 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Interactive Brokers Gr IBKR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $913.75 million.
• Pinnacle Finl Partners PNFP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $430.92 million.
• Fulton Financial FULT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $227.37 million.
• United Airlines Holdings UAL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.10 per share on revenue of $12.23 billion.
• Hancock Whitney HWC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $388.53 million.
• United Community Banks UCBI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $239.48 million.
• Progress Software PRGS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $162.76 million.
• Engine Gaming And Media GAME is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $11.03 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.