Earnings Scheduled For January 17, 2023

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 17, 2023 3:54 AM | 2 min read
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Goldman Sachs Group GS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.48 per share on revenue of $10.83 billion.

• Silvergate Capital SI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $75.84 million.

• Morgan Stanley MS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $12.64 billion.

• Signature Bank SBNY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.89 per share on revenue of $692.14 million.

• Guaranty Bancshares GNTY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $33.95 million.

• New Oriental Education EDU is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $612.76 million.

• Citizens Financial Group CFG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $2.22 billion.

• FB Financial FBK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $136.83 million.

• Mercantile Bank MBWM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $53.75 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Interactive Brokers Gr IBKR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $913.75 million.

• Pinnacle Finl Partners PNFP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $430.92 million.

• Fulton Financial FULT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $227.37 million.

• United Airlines Holdings UAL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.10 per share on revenue of $12.23 billion.

• Hancock Whitney HWC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $388.53 million.

• United Community Banks UCBI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $239.48 million.

• Progress Software PRGS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $162.76 million.

• Engine Gaming And Media GAME is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $11.03 million.

