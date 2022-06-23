ñol

Earnings Scheduled For June 23, 2022

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 23, 2022 7:45 AM | 2 min read

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Jerash Holdings (US) JRSH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $30.14 million.

• Redhill Biopharma RDHL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $24.30 million.

• View VIEW is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $15.10 million.

• LightInTheBox Holding LITB is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Methode Electronics MEI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $289.48 million.

• Darden Restaurants DRI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion.

• Accenture ACN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.74 per share on revenue of $15.35 billion.

• GMS GMS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

• Apogee Enterprises APOG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $328.59 million.

• FactSet Research Systems FDS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.23 per share on revenue of $473.08 million.

• Rite Aid RAD is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.70 per share on revenue of $5.75 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• VistaGen Therapeutics VTGN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $350.00 thousand.

• BlackBerry BB is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $205.62 million.

• Energy Transfer ET is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $104.72 million.

• Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $179.85 million.

• CalAmp CAMP is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $69.43 million.

• FedEx FDX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $6.87 per share on revenue of $24.57 billion.

