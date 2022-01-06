Earnings Scheduled For January 6, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Northern Technologies (NASDAQ:NTIC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $16.90 million.

• Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $140.41 million.

• Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.11 per share on revenue of $566.35 million.

• Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.76 per share on revenue of $2.28 billion.

• Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $32.74 billion.

• Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $3.02 billion.

• AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Schnitzer Steel Indus (NASDAQ:SCHN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $857.06 million.

• Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $29.96 million.

• Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $11.28 million.

• Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $69.01 million.

• Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $53.07 million.

• Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $9.03 million.

• WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $129.23 million.

• Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $55.37 million.

• Pricesmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $967.86 million.

