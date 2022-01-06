Earnings Scheduled For January 6, 2022
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Northern Technologies (NASDAQ:NTIC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $16.90 million.
• Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $140.41 million.
• Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.11 per share on revenue of $566.35 million.
• Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.76 per share on revenue of $2.28 billion.
• Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $32.74 billion.
• Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $3.02 billion.
• AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Schnitzer Steel Indus (NASDAQ:SCHN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $857.06 million.
• Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $29.96 million.
• Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $11.28 million.
• Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $69.01 million.
• Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $53.07 million.
• Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $9.03 million.
• WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $129.23 million.
• Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $55.37 million.
• Pricesmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $967.86 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets