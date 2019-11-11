Earnings Scheduled For November 11, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $3.13 billion.
- Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $47.66 million.
- PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $69.23 million.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) is estimated to post a quarterly loss at $0.02 per share.
- Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) is estimated to post a quarterly loss at $0.10 per share.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $642.44 million.
- Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $909.07 million.
- ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICUI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $291.17 million.
- DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $4.92 billion.
- Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $271.14 million.
- UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.
- Ferro Corporation (NYSE: FOE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $377.02 million.
- Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $364.97 million.
- Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $122.87 million.
- Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE: FNV) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $170.05 million.
- Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: KINS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $40.12 million.
- FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $31.60 million.
- Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $18.93 million.
- Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASUR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $25.13 million.
- Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $12.03 million.
- SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTX) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $83.51 million.
- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $85.73 million.
- Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NSCO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $69.70 million.
- Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ: LONE) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $30.71 million.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.