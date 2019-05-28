Earnings Scheduled For May 28, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $1.74 billion.
- American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $413.52 million.
- Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE: SB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $44.41 million.
- Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $526.67 million.
- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $7.30 million.
- The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $5.82 billion.
- Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $82.97 million.
- Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $70.67 million.
- Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
- LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $37.77 million.
- Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
- Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
- Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ORTX) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
- Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $479.47 million.
- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $813.93 million.
- YY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $603.78 million.
- Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $45.87 million.
- NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $133.58 million.
- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $8.01 million.
- RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE: RYB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share.
- LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RAMP) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $76.88 million.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings Government News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
