Alibaba To Rally Around 15%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday

- Stifel raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) price target from $111 to $144. Stifel analyst J. Bruce Chan maintained a Buy rating. C.H. Robinson shares closed at $128.90 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays raised the price target for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) from $45 to $52. Barclays analyst Dan Levy maintained an Equal-Weight rating. Magna shares closed at $44.54 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- RBC Capital boosted Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) price target from $75 to $86. RBC Capital analyst Jon G. Arfstrom maintained an Outperform rating. Comerica shares closed at $80.21 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays raised the price target for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) from $73 to $77. Barclays analyst Dan Levy maintained an Overweight rating. GM shares closed at $55.94 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B. Riley Securities boosted the price target for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) from $30 to $35. B. Riley Securities analyst Craig Ellis maintained a Neutral rating. Kulicke and Soffa shares closed at $40.88 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan cut SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) price target from $136 to $131. JP Morgan analyst Andrea Teixeira maintained an Overweight rating. SharkNinja shares settled at $89.30 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan slashed The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) price target from $170 to $163. JP Morgan analyst Andrea Teixeira maintained a Neutral rating. Procter & Gamble shares closed at $150.57 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc raised Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) price target from $220 to $240. Keybanc analyst Steve Barger maintained an Overweight rating. Applied Materials shares closed at $220.30 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies increased the price target for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) from $133 to $137. Jefferies analyst Lloyd Byrne maintained a Hold rating. Phillips 66 shares settled at $131.07 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Bernstein raised Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) price target from $167 to $200. Bernstein analyst Robin Zhu maintained an Outperform rating. Alibaba shares closed at $173.68 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
