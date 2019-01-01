Magna International (NYSE:MGA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Magna International
Magna International Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Magna International (NYSE: MGA) was reported by Goldman Sachs on June 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $72.00 expecting MGA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.92% upside). 23 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Magna International (NYSE: MGA) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Magna International maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Magna International, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Magna International was filed on June 1, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 1, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Magna International (MGA) rating was a maintained with a price target of $85.00 to $72.00. The current price Magna International (MGA) is trading at is $64.91, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
