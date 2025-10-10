Levi Strauss, USANA Health Sciences And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Apogee Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results after the closing bell on Thursday, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Apogee Enterprises shares gained 1.4% to $42.00 in after-hours trading.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) reported upbeat earnings for the third quarter and raised its FY2025 guidance. Levi Strauss reported quarterly earnings of 34 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 31 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.543 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.501 billion. Levi Strauss shares fell 7.7% to $22.65 in the after-hours trading session.

VolitionRX Ltd. (NYSE:VNRX) reported a public offering of common stock and common stock warrants. VolitionRX shares dipped 20% to $0.48 in after-hours trading.

USANA Health Sciences Inc. (NYSE:USNA) reported preliminary results for the third quarter, seeing adjusted loss of 15 cents per share and sales of $214.00 million. USANA Health shares dipped 11.4% to $23.26 in the after-hours trading session.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results. Nurix Therapeutics shares fell 5.7% to $10.24 in after-hours trading.

