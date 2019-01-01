Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ:KLIC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Kulicke & Soffa Indus
Kulicke & Soffa Indus Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ: KLIC) was reported by B. Riley Securities on April 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $59.00 expecting KLIC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.55% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ: KLIC) was provided by B. Riley Securities, and Kulicke & Soffa Indus downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Kulicke & Soffa Indus, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Kulicke & Soffa Indus was filed on April 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 12, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Kulicke & Soffa Indus (KLIC) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $80.00 to $59.00. The current price Kulicke & Soffa Indus (KLIC) is trading at is $53.37, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
