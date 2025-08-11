RadNet Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Tegna, MeridianLink, Lithium Argentina And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

U.S. stocks were slightly higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 0.1% on Monday.

Shares of RadNet, Inc. RDNT rose sharply during Monday's session after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

RadNet reported quarterly earnings of 31 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 16 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $498.23 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $489.00 million.

RadNet shares jumped 17% to $62.42 on Monday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

TEGNA Inc . TGNA shares jumped 27% to $19.42 following a report indicating Nexstar is in talks to acquire the company.

MeridianLink, Inc. MLNK gained 24% to $19.69 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results. Also, the company announced it will be acquired by Centerbridge Partners for $2 billion.

Bitmine Immersion Technologies, Inc . BMNR gained 23.5% to $63.33. Shares of crypto-linked companies traded higher amid a rise in Bitcoin as large companies show an increased level of interest in the virtual currency.

Lithium Argentina AG LAR rose 23.4% to $3.4888 after the company reported second-quarter financial results. The stock is seeing strength after Contemporary Amperex Technology suspended mining operations for three months at Jianxiawo in China.

Tilray Brands, Inc . TLRY jumped 20% to $0.7781. Shares of cannabis-related stocks traded higher following a report suggesting President Trump is considering rescheduling marijuana as a Schedule III drug that would reclassify it as a less dangerous and ease restrictions.

Sigma Lithium Corporation SGML gained 20% to $6.55. Shares of lithium companies traded higher after the automaker battery supplier, Contemporary Amperex Technology, suspended mining operations for three months at Jianxiawo in China because of an expired permit.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. SPNS gained 18.7% to $31.47 after CTech reported that the company is in $2 billion sale talks with US Funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd . ZIM rose 15.5% to $17.91 following a report suggesting CEO Eli Glickman, Rami Ungar and other executives may acquire the company for up to $2.4 billion.

Jumia Technologies AG JMIA gained 14.7% to $6.63.

Rumble Inc. RUM climbed 12.2% to $8.84 following quarterly results.

TransMedics Group, Inc. TMDX rose 12% to $128.18.

SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN jumped 10.7% to $15.01. Ladenburg Thalmann analyst Glenn Mattson upgraded SoundHound AI from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $9 to $16.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF gained 8.7% to $110.60. Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $114 to $134.

Albemarle Corporation ALB shares rose 7.1% to $80.85. Shares of lithium companies traded higher after the automaker battery supplier, Contemporary Amperex Technology, suspended mining operations for three months at Jianxiawo in China because of an expired permit.

MP Materials Corp. MP gained 6.3% to $78.88.

