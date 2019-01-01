RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$-0.150
Quarterly Revenue
$341.8M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$341.8M
Earnings History
RadNet Questions & Answers
When is RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) reporting earnings?
RadNet (RDNT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT)?
The Actual EPS was $0.13, which beat the estimate of $0.04.
What were RadNet’s (NASDAQ:RDNT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $230M, which missed the estimate of $231.8M.
