Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Tech And Telecom Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the communication services sector.

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ

Dividend Yield: 6.28%

6.28% Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $47 to $48 on July 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $47 to $48 on July 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%. JP Morgan analyst Philip Cusick maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $47 to $49 on July 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

analyst Philip Cusick maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $47 to $49 on July 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%. Recent News: On July 21, Verizon reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised guidance.

On July 21, Verizon reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised guidance. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest VZ news.

AT&T Inc. T

Dividend Yield: 3.95%

3.95% JP Morgan analyst Sebastiano Petti maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $31 to $33 on July 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

analyst Sebastiano Petti maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $31 to $33 on July 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%. Morgan Stanley analyst Simon Flannery maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $31 to $32 on July 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

analyst Simon Flannery maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $31 to $32 on July 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%. Recent News: On July 23, AT&T posted upbeat quarterly earnings.

On July 23, AT&T posted upbeat quarterly earnings. Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest T news

Omnicom Group Inc. OMC

Dividend Yield: 3.84%

3.84% Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $84 to $78 on July 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

analyst Steven Cahall maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $84 to $78 on July 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%. JP Morgan analyst David Karnovsky maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $104 to $96 on July 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

analyst David Karnovsky maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $104 to $96 on July 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%. Recent News: On July 15, Omnicom posted better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

On July 15, Omnicom posted better-than-expected quarterly financial results. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest OMC news

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Photo via Shutterstock