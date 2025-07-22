On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer recommended buying Starbucks Corporation SBUX. “I would tell them to buy some now, the stock is down. That is the way to go,” he added.

Supporting his view, BofA Securities analyst Sara Senatore, on July 18, maintained Starbucks with a Buy and raised the price target from $101 to $110.

“I've always felt that GVA was a takeover target,” Cramer said when asked about Granite Construction Incorporated GVA. “I think that the infrastructure play is still on, and therefore Granite is still on.”

As per the recent news, Granite announced that its joint venture with Obayashi Corporation, on July 17, was awarded a $158 million Guam Defense System Project.

Cramer recommended not buying Enovix Corporation ENVX, adding that the stock is up way too much. “We have a glut of oil. I'm worried about that,” he noted.

Enovix will release financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, July 31, following the close of the market.

When asked about Solid Power, Inc. SLDP, he said, “Take a little off the table because that thing has just been a horse.”

On the earnings front, Solid Power, on May 6, reported a first-quarter loss of 8 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 12 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $6.02 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $7.90 million.

“I am on the camp which says you can buy it because of the dividend, but not because the earnings. That's a tough one,” Cramer said when asked about General Mills, Inc. GIS.

General Mills, on June 25, reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results and issued weak FY26 adjusted guidance.

Price Action:

Granite Construction shares gained 0.4% to settle at $94.38 on Monday.

Solid Power shares fell 1.1% to close at $3.73.

Enovix shares dipped 7.1% to settle at $14.43 on Monday.

General Mills shares fell 1.8% to close at $49.18.

Starbucks shares fell 1.2% to settle at $92.66 on Monday.

