Top 2 Financial Stocks That May Plunge This Month

As of July 21, 2025, two stocks in the financial sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Forge Global Holdings Inc FRGE

Forge Global Holdings announced that it will report its second quarter financial results on Wednesday, July 30. The company's stock jumped around 10% over the past five days and has a 52-week high of $24.45.

RSI Value: 79.1

79.1 FRGE Price Action: Shares of Forge Global gained 5% to close at $18.22 on Friday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 78.62 Momentum score with Value at 66.99.

Wisdomtree Inc WT

On July 2, Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Cyprys maintained WisdomTree with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $9.75 to $11.. The company's stock gained around 24% over the past month has a 52-week high of $13.06.

RSI Value: 83.5

83.5 WT Price Action: Shares of Wisdomtree gained 0.2% to close at $12.95 on Friday.

