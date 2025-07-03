July 3, 2025 5:44 AM 3 min read

Why Datadog Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Avi Kapoor
Shares of Datadog Inc DDOG rose sharply in pre-market trading followed the company's announcement of its inclusion in the S&P 500 index.

S&P Dow Jones announced on July 2, 2025, Datadog is set to join the S&P 500.Datadog will officially replace Juniper Networks JNPR, acquired by Hewlett-Packard Enterprise HPE, in the index. This change will be effective before the market opens on July 9, 2025.

Datadog shares surged 10.6% to $149.24 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • Global Interactive Technologies, Inc. GITS surged 217.7% to $5.18 in pre-market trading after gaining over 16% on Wednesday.
  • FiEE, Inc. MINM gained 38.2% to $3.69 in pre-market trading after the company entered into an asset purchase agreement with Suzhou Yixuntong to acquire intellectual property and fixed assets for $1.4 million.
  • Theratechnologies Inc. THTX climbed 32.2% to $3.12 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to be acquired by CB Biotechnology for $3.01 per share plus contingent value right.
  • MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. MIRA rose 30.7% to $1.62 in pre-market trading. After the announcement of Mira-55, a synthetic analog of marijuana, providing pain relief comparable to morphine, the stock value of MIRA Pharmaceutical exploded, signaling an aggressive investor buying.
  • reAlpha Tech Corp AIRE jumped 26.9% to $0.41 in pre-market trading after the company announced the launch of its AI-powered loan officer assistant.
  • Aebi Schmidt Holding AEBI gained 26.6% to $14.15 in pre-market trading after dipping over 86% on Wednesday.
  • Xponential Fitness Inc XPOF gained 20.6% to $9.00 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed in a Form 8 filing that the SEC concluded its investigation without action.
  • Bitfarms Ltd BITF gained 10% to $1.11 in pre-market trading after jumping around 20% on Wednesday.

Losers

  • Fly-E Group Inc FLYE shares tumbled 25.8% to $0.58 in pre-market trading. Fly-E Group shares fell around 20% on Wednesday after the company announced a 1-for-5 reverse stock split.
  • Gibo Holdings Ltd GIBO fell 25% to $0.089 in pre-market trading after gaining around 9% on Wednesday.
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO dipped 23.4% to $1.64 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering.
  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. SONN dipped 15.5% to $3.50 in pre-market trading after gaining 243% on Wednesday.
  • La Rosa Holdings LRHC declined 14% to $0.069 in pre-market trading. La Rosa Holdings shares dipped 37% on Wednesday after the company announced an 80-for-1 reverse stock split effective July 7.
  • Nuwellis Inc NUWE fell 12.6% to $0.19 in pre-market trading following a 5% decline on Wednesday.
  • BioNexus Gene Lab Corp BGLC fell 11.4% to $6.04 in pre-market trading after dipping over 38% on Wednesday.
  • Mogo Inc MOGO declined 11% to $2.29 in pre-market trading. Mogo shares jumped 112% on Wednesday after the company announced a $50 million bitcoin treasury authorization.
  • Noah Holdings Limited NOAH shares fell 7.3% to $11.69 in pre-market trading.
  • Borr Drilling Ltd BORR fell 4.7% to $2.01 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $100 million offering of approximately 50 million shares.

