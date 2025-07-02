July 2, 2025 8:54 AM 1 min read

Jim Cramer Gives Utilities Stock 'A Week,' Says DOGE 'Not Done Clobbering' Booz Allen

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer recommended waiting “a week” for Oklo Inc. OKLO and then taking a look at the nuclear technology company.

“But I am not against Oklo,” he added.

According to recent news, Oklo announced on June 17 that its subsidiary, Atomic Alchemy, had commenced site characterization work at a potential location for a commercial radioisotope production facility. Oklo announced the start of site characterization activities at the Idaho National Laboratory, which includes core boring and collecting soil and rock samples.

When asked about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. LYB, Cramer recommended not buying stocks for high dividends. Instead, go with stocks for earnings, momentum and growth.

“Growth is the only safety in this stock market,” he adds.

And as for LyondellBasell, or Dow Chemical DOW, Cramer doesn’t see growth.

On June 5, LyondellBasell announced, in conjunction with AEQUITA, the sale of its European assets and operations. The price remains undisclosed.

“They got clobbered by DOGE, and we're not done with the clobbering. I think there's more ahead,” Cramer said when asked about Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH.

Stifel analyst Jonathan Siegmann, on June 24, reinstated Booz Allen Hamilton with a Hold rating and announced a $112 price target.

Price Action:

  • Oklo shares fell 7.6% to settle at $51.74 on Tuesday.
  • LyondellBasell shares gained 5.8% to close at $61.20.
  • Booz Allen Hamilton shares gained 3.1% to settle at $107.31 on Tuesday.
Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image created using photos from Shutterstock.

BAH Logo
BAHBooz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp
$107.860.51%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
17.63
Growth
47.14
Quality
Not Available
Value
41.02
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
DOW Logo
DOWDow Inc
$27.910.29%
LYB Logo
LYBLyondellBasell Industries NV
$61.400.33%
OKLO Logo
OKLOOklo Inc
$51.39-0.68%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved