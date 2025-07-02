Jim Cramer Gives Utilities Stock 'A Week,' Says DOGE 'Not Done Clobbering' Booz Allen

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer recommended waiting “a week” for Oklo Inc. OKLO and then taking a look at the nuclear technology company.

“But I am not against Oklo,” he added.

According to recent news, Oklo announced on June 17 that its subsidiary, Atomic Alchemy, had commenced site characterization work at a potential location for a commercial radioisotope production facility. Oklo announced the start of site characterization activities at the Idaho National Laboratory, which includes core boring and collecting soil and rock samples.

When asked about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. LYB, Cramer recommended not buying stocks for high dividends. Instead, go with stocks for earnings, momentum and growth.

“Growth is the only safety in this stock market,” he adds.

And as for LyondellBasell, or Dow Chemical DOW, Cramer doesn’t see growth.

On June 5, LyondellBasell announced, in conjunction with AEQUITA, the sale of its European assets and operations. The price remains undisclosed.

“They got clobbered by DOGE, and we're not done with the clobbering. I think there's more ahead,” Cramer said when asked about Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH.

Stifel analyst Jonathan Siegmann, on June 24, reinstated Booz Allen Hamilton with a Hold rating and announced a $112 price target.

Price Action:

Oklo shares fell 7.6% to settle at $51.74 on Tuesday.

LyondellBasell shares gained 5.8% to close at $61.20.

Booz Allen Hamilton shares gained 3.1% to settle at $107.31 on Tuesday.

