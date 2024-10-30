Why Alphabet Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 6%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

The company reported third-quarter revenue of $88.27 billion, up 15% year-over-year. The total beat a Street consensus estimate of $86.31 billion

Alphabet shares jumped 6% to $179.77 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Haoxi Health Technology Limited HAO gained 82.8% to $0.3382 in pre-market trading. Haoxi Health Technology recently posted FY earnings of 4 cents per share.

gained 82.8% to $0.3382 in pre-market trading. Haoxi Health Technology recently posted FY earnings of 4 cents per share. Starbox Group Holdings Ltd . STBX rose 80.2% to $0.2433 in pre-market trading.

. rose 80.2% to $0.2433 in pre-market trading. Digital Brands Group, Inc. DBGI shares surged 50.5% to $0.1540 in pre-market trading. Digital Brands Group shares fell around 34% on Tuesday after the company announced the pricing of $3 million public offering of 30 million common stock and pre-funded warrants at $0.10 per share.

shares surged 50.5% to $0.1540 in pre-market trading. Digital Brands Group shares fell around 34% on Tuesday after the company announced the pricing of $3 million public offering of 30 million common stock and pre-funded warrants at $0.10 per share. Ensysce Biosciences, Inc ENSC gained 30.8% to $0.5430 in pre-market trading after jumping around 25% on Tuesday.

gained 30.8% to $0.5430 in pre-market trading after jumping around 25% on Tuesday. NerdWallet, Inc. NRDS shares rose 28.7% to $14.57 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue results.

shares rose 28.7% to $14.57 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue results. LogicMark, Inc. LGMK climbed 26.4% to $0.1464 in pre-market trading.

climbed 26.4% to $0.1464 in pre-market trading. Reddit, Inc. RDDT gained 24% to $101.36 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter revenue guidance above estimates.

gained 24% to $101.36 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter revenue guidance above estimates. Polyrizon Ltd. PLRZ shares gained 20.7% to $1.87 in pre-market trading after dipping 65% on Tuesday. The company priced its IPO at $4.38 per unit.

shares gained 20.7% to $1.87 in pre-market trading after dipping 65% on Tuesday. The company priced its IPO at $4.38 per unit. Snap Inc. SNAP shares rose 11.2% to $12.11 in pre-market trading following better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

Losers

O-I Glass, Inc. OI shares dipped 18.4% to $10.15 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued FY24 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

shares dipped 18.4% to $10.15 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued FY24 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. SPRO shares fell 18.3% to $1.07 in pre-market trading after the company announced its Phase 2a proof-of-concept study of SPR720 did not meet its primary endpoint.

shares fell 18.3% to $1.07 in pre-market trading after the company announced its Phase 2a proof-of-concept study of SPR720 did not meet its primary endpoint. Qorvo, Inc. QRVO shares fell 18% to $82.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported issued weak guidance for the third quarter.

shares fell 18% to $82.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported issued weak guidance for the third quarter. GlycoMimetics, Inc. GLYC fell 14.5% to $0.4189 in today's pre-market trading. GlycoMimetics shares jumped 191% on Tuesday after the company announced it will merge with Crescent Biopharma and secured $200 in funding to advance its oncology pipeline.

fell 14.5% to $0.4189 in today's pre-market trading. GlycoMimetics shares jumped 191% on Tuesday after the company announced it will merge with Crescent Biopharma and secured $200 in funding to advance its oncology pipeline. Thryv Holdings, Inc. THRY fell 13.7% to $15.80 in pre-market trading after the company priced its upsized $80 million public offering of 5,715,000 common shares at $14/share.

fell 13.7% to $15.80 in pre-market trading after the company priced its upsized $80 million public offering of 5,715,000 common shares at $14/share. Tempest Therapeutics, Inc . TPST fell 12.3% to $0.9645 in pre-market trading. The company recently entered into an agreement with Roche Holdings AG RHHBY to advance the evaluation of amezalpat (TPST-1120) in combination with atezolizumab (Tecentriq) and bevacizumab, the current standard of care for unresectable or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), into a Phase 3 trial for the first-line treatment of liver cancer.

. fell 12.3% to $0.9645 in pre-market trading. The company recently entered into an agreement with Roche Holdings AG to advance the evaluation of amezalpat (TPST-1120) in combination with atezolizumab (Tecentriq) and bevacizumab, the current standard of care for unresectable or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), into a Phase 3 trial for the first-line treatment of liver cancer. Ambow Education Holding Ltd. AMBO shares declined 12.3% to $1.50 in pre-market trading.

shares declined 12.3% to $1.50 in pre-market trading. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc . SHPH declined 12.2% to $1.58 in pre-market trading as the company priced its $4.5 million public offering of 2,950,820 at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.

. declined 12.2% to $1.58 in pre-market trading as the company priced its $4.5 million public offering of 2,950,820 at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc . AMD shares fell 8.6% to $152.00 after the company reported third-quarter financial results.

. shares fell 8.6% to $152.00 after the company reported third-quarter financial results. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. DJT fell 8.4% to $47.17 in pre-market trading after gaining around 9% on Tuesday.

