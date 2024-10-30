Why Alphabet Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 6%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Shares of Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.
The company reported third-quarter revenue of $88.27 billion, up 15% year-over-year. The total beat a Street consensus estimate of $86.31 billion
Alphabet shares jumped 6% to $179.77 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Haoxi Health Technology Limited HAO gained 82.8% to $0.3382 in pre-market trading. Haoxi Health Technology recently posted FY earnings of 4 cents per share.
- Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. STBX rose 80.2% to $0.2433 in pre-market trading.
- Digital Brands Group, Inc. DBGI shares surged 50.5% to $0.1540 in pre-market trading. Digital Brands Group shares fell around 34% on Tuesday after the company announced the pricing of $3 million public offering of 30 million common stock and pre-funded warrants at $0.10 per share.
- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc ENSC gained 30.8% to $0.5430 in pre-market trading after jumping around 25% on Tuesday.
- NerdWallet, Inc. NRDS shares rose 28.7% to $14.57 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue results.
- LogicMark, Inc. LGMK climbed 26.4% to $0.1464 in pre-market trading.
- Reddit, Inc. RDDT gained 24% to $101.36 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter revenue guidance above estimates.
- Polyrizon Ltd. PLRZ shares gained 20.7% to $1.87 in pre-market trading after dipping 65% on Tuesday. The company priced its IPO at $4.38 per unit.
- Snap Inc. SNAP shares rose 11.2% to $12.11 in pre-market trading following better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.
Losers
- O-I Glass, Inc. OI shares dipped 18.4% to $10.15 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued FY24 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. SPRO shares fell 18.3% to $1.07 in pre-market trading after the company announced its Phase 2a proof-of-concept study of SPR720 did not meet its primary endpoint.
- Qorvo, Inc. QRVO shares fell 18% to $82.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported issued weak guidance for the third quarter.
- GlycoMimetics, Inc. GLYC fell 14.5% to $0.4189 in today's pre-market trading. GlycoMimetics shares jumped 191% on Tuesday after the company announced it will merge with Crescent Biopharma and secured $200 in funding to advance its oncology pipeline.
- Thryv Holdings, Inc. THRY fell 13.7% to $15.80 in pre-market trading after the company priced its upsized $80 million public offering of 5,715,000 common shares at $14/share.
- Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. TPST fell 12.3% to $0.9645 in pre-market trading. The company recently entered into an agreement with Roche Holdings AG RHHBY to advance the evaluation of amezalpat (TPST-1120) in combination with atezolizumab (Tecentriq) and bevacizumab, the current standard of care for unresectable or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), into a Phase 3 trial for the first-line treatment of liver cancer.
- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. AMBO shares declined 12.3% to $1.50 in pre-market trading.
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. SHPH declined 12.2% to $1.58 in pre-market trading as the company priced its $4.5 million public offering of 2,950,820 at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD shares fell 8.6% to $152.00 after the company reported third-quarter financial results.
- Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. DJT fell 8.4% to $47.17 in pre-market trading after gaining around 9% on Tuesday.
