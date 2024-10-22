Why iRhythm Technologies Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 20%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. IRTC rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company announced that it was granted FDA clearance for its 510(k) submission related to prior design changes made to the Zio AT device.

iRhythm Technologies shares jumped 20.5% to $74.80 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Genprex, Inc. GNPX rose 145.7% to $3.71 in pre-market trading after jumping around 260% on Monday.

rose 145.7% to $3.71 in pre-market trading after jumping around 260% on Monday. SRM Entertainment, Inc . SRM gained 82.1% to $1.34 in pre-market trading.

. gained 82.1% to $1.34 in pre-market trading. TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc TCBP shares surged 77.5% to $4.03 in pre-market trading after declining 55% on Monday.

shares surged 77.5% to $4.03 in pre-market trading after declining 55% on Monday. Urgent.ly Inc . ULY rose 44.5% to $0.9870 in pre-market trading.

. rose 44.5% to $0.9870 in pre-market trading. Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. IVP shares rose 42.2% to $0.47 in pre-market trading after jumping around 34% on Monday.

shares rose 42.2% to $0.47 in pre-market trading after jumping around 34% on Monday. Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ENSC shares jumped 39.1% to $0.2864 in pre-market trading after gaining around 15% on Monday.

shares jumped 39.1% to $0.2864 in pre-market trading after gaining around 15% on Monday. MarketWise, Inc . MKTW gained 24.9% to $0.7315 in pre-market trading. MarketWise's 13G filing showed BlackRock reported a 5.2% stake in the co as of Sept. 30.

. gained 24.9% to $0.7315 in pre-market trading. MarketWise's 13G filing showed BlackRock reported a 5.2% stake in the co as of Sept. 30. Addex Therapeutics Ltd ADXN climbed 21.7% to $12.95 in pre-market trading.

climbed 21.7% to $12.95 in pre-market trading. Dana Incorporated DAN gained 6.9% to $11.25 in pre-market trading after declining around 6% on Monday.

Losers

IN8bio, Inc. INAB shares dipped 21.3% to $0.3737 in pre-market trading after jumping around 75% on Monday.

shares dipped 21.3% to $0.3737 in pre-market trading after jumping around 75% on Monday. GRI Bio, Inc. GRI shares fell 21.2% to $1.04 in pre-market trading after announcing exercise of warrants.

shares fell 21.2% to $1.04 in pre-market trading after announcing exercise of warrants. DMC Global Inc. BOOM fell 18% to $10.60 in pre-market trading after the company cut its third-quarter guidance and announced it is no longer actively marketing DynaEnergetics and NobelClad.

fell 18% to $10.60 in pre-market trading after the company cut its third-quarter guidance and announced it is no longer actively marketing DynaEnergetics and NobelClad. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. SNSE fell 15% to $0.6633 in today's pre-market trading after jumping over 78% on Monday.

fell 15% to $0.6633 in today's pre-market trading after jumping over 78% on Monday. Medpace Holdings, Inc . MEDP fell 11.3% to $313.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results.

. fell 11.3% to $313.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results. BioVie Inc. BIVI shares fell 10.7% to $2.35 in pre-market trading. BioVie announced the pricing of registered direct offering and concurrent private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.

shares fell 10.7% to $2.35 in pre-market trading. BioVie announced the pricing of registered direct offering and concurrent private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. Notable Labs, Ltd . NTBL shares declined 9.3% to $0.3111 in pre-market trading after gaining over 10% on Monday.

. shares declined 9.3% to $0.3111 in pre-market trading after gaining over 10% on Monday. Genuine Parts Company GPC declined 9.2% to $130.00 in pre-market trading after reporting weak quarterly earnings.

declined 9.2% to $130.00 in pre-market trading after reporting weak quarterly earnings. Knightscope, Inc . KSCP shares declined 8.9% to $12.07 in pre-market trading after surging 19% on Monday.

. shares declined 8.9% to $12.07 in pre-market trading after surging 19% on Monday. ATN International, Inc. ATNI shares fell 8.1% to $29.30. ATN International will release third quarter results on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

Now Read This: