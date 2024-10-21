This Analyst With 85% Accuracy Rate Sees Around 11% Upside In Netflix - Here Are 5 Stock Picks For Last Week From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

U.S. stocks settled higher on Friday, with the Dow Jones index and S&P 500 jumping to fresh record highs during the session. All three major indices recorded gains for the sixth straight week, with the Dow and S&P 500 gaining 0.96% and 0.85%, respectively. The Nasdaq, meanwhile, added 0.80% last week.

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst’s opinion to trust.

Benzinga’s Analyst Ratings API is a collection of the highest-quality stock ratings curated by the Benzinga news desk via direct partnerships with major sell-side banks. Benzinga displays overnight ratings changes on a daily basis three hours prior to the U.S. equity market opening. Data specialists at investment dashboard provider Toggle.ai recently uncovered that the analyst insights Benzinga Pro subscribers and Benzinga readers regularly receive can successfully be used as trading indicators to outperform the stock market.

Top Analyst Picks: Fortunately, any Benzinga reader can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. One of the ways traders can sort through Benzinga’s extensive database of analyst ratings is by analyst accuracy. Here’s a look at the most recent stock picks from each of the five most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings.

Analyst: Leo Mariani

Analyst Firm : Roth MKM

: Roth MKM Ratings Accuracy : 88%

: 88% Latest Rating : Maintained a Buy rating on Viper Energy, Inc. VNOM and raised the price target from $46 to $53 on Oct. 16. This analyst sees around 4% upside in the stock.

: Maintained a Buy rating on Viper Energy, Inc. and raised the price target from $46 to $53 on Oct. 16. This analyst sees around 4% upside in the stock. Recent News: On Sept. 12, Viper Energy priced an upsized public offering of 10 million Class A common shares at $42.50 per share.

Analyst: Philip Gibbs

Analyst Firm : Keybanc

: Keybanc Ratings Accuracy : 86%

: 86% Latest Rating : Downgraded rating on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. USAP from Overweight to Sector Weight with a price target of $46 on Oct. 18. This analyst sees around 6% upside in the stock.

: Downgraded rating on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. from Overweight to Sector Weight with a price target of $46 on Oct. 18. This analyst sees around 6% upside in the stock. Recent News: On Oct. 17, Universal Stainless & Alloy Products disclosed that it has entered into a definitive agreement for an all-cash acquisition by Luxembourg-based Aperam.

Analyst: Lloyd Walmsley

Analyst Firm : UBS

: UBS Ratings Accuracy : 86%

: 86% Latest Rating : Maintained a Buy rating on Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER and raised the price target from $102 to $114 on Oct. 18. This analyst sees around 44% upside in the stock.

: Maintained a Buy rating on Uber Technologies, Inc. and raised the price target from $102 to $114 on Oct. 18. This analyst sees around 44% upside in the stock. Recent News: Uber Technologies is working towards its goal of transforming into a zero-emission platform with measures including the introduction of an AI assistant on the driver app to help with EV-related queries, company CEO Dara Khosrowshahi recently said.

Analyst: Chris Kotowski

Analyst Firm : Oppenheimer

: Oppenheimer Ratings Accuracy : 85%

: 85% Latest Rating : Maintained an Outperform rating on Citigroup Inc. C and cut the price target from $92 to $91 on Oct. 16. This analyst sees around 45% surge in the stock.

: Maintained an Outperform rating on Citigroup Inc. and cut the price target from $92 to $91 on Oct. 16. This analyst sees around 45% surge in the stock. Recent News: On Oct. 15, Citigroup reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS and sales results.

Analyst: Doug Anmuth

Analyst Firm : JP Morgan

: JP Morgan Ratings Accuracy : 85%

: 85% Latest Rating : Maintained an Overweight rating on Netflix, Inc. NFLX and boosted the price target from $750 to $850 on Oct. 18. This analyst sees around 11% upside in the stock.

: Maintained an Overweight rating on Netflix, Inc. and boosted the price target from $750 to $850 on Oct. 18. This analyst sees around 11% upside in the stock. Recent News: On Oct. 17, Netflix reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and 14.4% growth in global streaming paid memberships.

