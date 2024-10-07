Uber To Rally Over 33%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
- Evercore ISI Group raised the price target for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. APD from $305 to $365. Evercore ISI Group analyst Stephen Richardson upgraded the stock from In-Line to Outperform. Air Products shares fell 0.1% to close at $285.50 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Truist Securities raised the price target for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated DGX from $158 to $165. Truist Securities analyst David Macdonald maintained a Hold rating. Quest Diagnostics shares fell 0.4% to close at $150.79 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BMO Capital raised The Chemours Company CC price target from $30 to $32. BMO Capital analyst John McNulty maintained an Outperform rating. Chemours shares gained 1.8% to close at $19.57 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler cut Domino’s Pizza, Inc. DPZ price target from $436 to $429. Piper Sandler analyst Brian Mullan maintained a Neutral rating. Domino’s shares gained 1.1% to close at $425.31 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities slashed Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ price target from $300 to $255. B of A Securities analyst Bryan Spillane downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Constellation shares gained 1.2% to close at $246.67 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Bernstein cut the price target for The Hershey Company HSY from $230 to $205. Bernstein analyst Alexia Howard downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. Hershey rose 0.5% to close at $191.84 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham raised Payoneer Global Inc. PAYO price target from $9 to $10. Needham analyst Mayank Tandon maintained a Buy rating. Payoneer Global shares gained 0.5% to close at $7.71 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. raised the price target for BioNTech SE BNTX from $113 to $150. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Robert Burns maintained a Buy rating. BioNTech shares gained 2.4% to close at $122.68 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Macquarie raised PDD Holdings Inc. PDD price target from $126 to $224. Macquarie analyst Ellie Jiang upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. PDD shares gained 1.1% to close at $154.27 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Truist Securities boosted Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER price target from $88 to $99. Truist Securities analyst Youssef Squali maintained a Buy rating. Uber shares gained 1.8% to close at $74.28 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
