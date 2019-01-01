Hershey (NYSE:HSY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Hershey
Hershey Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Hershey (NYSE: HSY) was reported by Mizuho on April 29, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $210.00 expecting HSY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.38% upside). 22 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Hershey (NYSE: HSY) was provided by Mizuho, and Hershey maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Hershey, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Hershey was filed on April 29, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 29, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Hershey (HSY) rating was a maintained with a price target of $200.00 to $210.00. The current price Hershey (HSY) is trading at is $209.20, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
