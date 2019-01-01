Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Payoneer Global
Payoneer Global Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Payoneer Global (NASDAQ: PAYO) was reported by Citigroup on May 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $7.50 expecting PAYO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 45.21% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Payoneer Global (NASDAQ: PAYO) was provided by Citigroup, and Payoneer Global maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Payoneer Global, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Payoneer Global was filed on May 13, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 13, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Payoneer Global (PAYO) rating was a maintained with a price target of $6.50 to $7.50. The current price Payoneer Global (PAYO) is trading at is $5.17, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
