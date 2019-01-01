Chemours (NYSE:CC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Chemours
Chemours Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Chemours (NYSE: CC) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $41.00 expecting CC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -6.87% downside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Chemours (NYSE: CC) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Chemours maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Chemours, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Chemours was filed on May 9, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 9, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Chemours (CC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $35.00 to $41.00. The current price Chemours (CC) is trading at is $44.03, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
