Domino's Pizza To $510? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday

- Ascendiant Capital raised the price target for Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. ATOS from $6.25 to $6.5. Ascendiant Capital analyst Edward Woo maintained a Buy rating. Atossa Therapeutics shares gained 7.4% to close at $1.46 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities cut the price target for Novartis AG NVS from $135 to $130. B of A Securities analyst Graham Perry downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Novartis shares fell 0.2% to close at $116.99 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Camden National Corporation CAC price target from $40 to $41. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Damon Delmonte maintained a Market Perform rating. Camden National shares fell 0.3% to close at $37.78 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SUPN price target from $41 to $36. Piper Sandler analyst David Amsellem downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. Supernus Pharmaceuticals shares fell 1.2% to close at $33.49 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities raised the price target for AppLovin Corporation APP from $100 to $120. B of A Securities analyst Omar Dessouky maintained a Buy rating. AppLovin shares fell 0.1% to close at $86.23 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stifel boosted Krystal Biotech, Inc. KRYS price target from $204 to $220. Stifel analyst Dae Gon Ha maintained a Buy rating. Krystal Biotech shares fell 1.4% to close at $185.00 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BMO Capital cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. PLAY price target from $65 to $55. BMO Capital analyst Andrew Strelzik maintained an Outperform rating. Dave & Buster’s shares fell 0.8% to close at $29.86 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wedbush cut the price target for GameStop Corp. GME from $11 to $10. Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter maintained an Underperform rating. GameStop shares fell 3.3% to close at $23.45 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Truist Securities boosted Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ASO price target from $60 to $63. Truist Securities analyst Joseph Civello maintained a Buy rating. Academy Sports shares gained 5.2% to close at $55.38 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BMO Capital cut Domino’s Pizza, Inc. DPZ price target from $525 to $510. BMO Capital analyst Andrew Strelzik maintained an Outperform rating. Domino’s shares fell 0.8% to close at $416.77 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
