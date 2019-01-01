Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Dave & Buster's Enter
Dave & Buster's Enter Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ: PLAY) was reported by BMO Capital on March 30, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $62.00 expecting PLAY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 63.37% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ: PLAY) was provided by BMO Capital, and Dave & Buster's Enter maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Dave & Buster's Enter, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Dave & Buster's Enter was filed on March 30, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 30, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Dave & Buster's Enter (PLAY) rating was a maintained with a price target of $58.00 to $62.00. The current price Dave & Buster's Enter (PLAY) is trading at is $37.95, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
