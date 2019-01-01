GameStop (NYSE:GME), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for GameStop
The latest price target for GameStop (NYSE: GME) was reported by Wedbush on March 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $30.00 expecting GME to fall to within 12 months (a possible -77.56% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for GameStop (NYSE: GME) was provided by Wedbush, and GameStop maintained their underperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of GameStop, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for GameStop was filed on March 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest GameStop (GME) rating was a maintained with a price target of $45.00 to $30.00. The current price GameStop (GME) is trading at is $133.70, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
