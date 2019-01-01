Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Camden National
Camden National Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Camden National (NASDAQ: CAC) was reported by Raymond James on October 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting CAC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Camden National (NASDAQ: CAC) was provided by Raymond James, and Camden National downgraded their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Camden National, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Camden National was filed on October 7, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 7, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Camden National (CAC) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Camden National (CAC) is trading at is $45.23, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
