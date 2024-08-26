Micron To $140? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Needham cut the price target for Micron Technology Inc MU from $150 to $140. Needham analyst Quinn Bolton maintained a Buy rating. Micron shares fell 1.4% to close at $102.85 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Ascendiant Capital lowered the price target for Aclarion Inc ACON from $1.6 to $1.5. Ascendiant Capital analyst Lucas Ward maintained a Buy rating. Aclarion shares gained 4.9% to close at $0.24 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Gordon Haskett raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc OLLI price target from $105 to $107. Gordon Haskett analyst Eric Cohen upgraded the stock from Accumulate to Buy. Ollie’s Bargain shares gained 1.6% to close at $98.89 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird boosted the price target for Foot Locker Inc FL from $26 to $35. Baird analyst Jonathan Komp maintained a Neutral rating. Foot Locker shares fell 0.8% to close at $32.71 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird raised Peloton Interactive Inc PTON price target from $4 to $4.75. Baird analyst Jonathan Komp maintained a Neutral rating. Peloton Interactive shares gained 6.4% to close at $4.84 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Loop Capital cut Baidu Inc BIDU price target from $120 to $115. Loop Capital analyst Rob Sanderson maintained a Buy rating. Baidu shares fell 0.1% to close at $85.70 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan increased the price target for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc BJ from $76 to $78. JP Morgan analyst Christopher Horvers upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral. BJ’s Wholesale shares gained 1.4% to close at $82.77 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird boosted SentinelOne Inc S price target from $25 to $29. Baird analyst Shrenik Kothari maintained an Outperform rating. SentinelOne shares gained 2.9% to close at $25.26 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo raised American Homes 4 Rent AMH price target from $36 to $42. Wells Fargo analyst James Feldman upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. American Homes 4 Rent shares rose 0.6% to close at $38.57 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo raised Camden Property Trust CPT price target from $104 to $127. Wells Fargo analyst James Feldman upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Camden Property Trust shares rose 1.3% to close at $122.60 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying MU stock? Here’s what analysts think:
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Posted In: NewsPrice TargetPre-Market OutlookMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideasanalysts forecastsPT Changes
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in