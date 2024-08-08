Why Digital Turbine Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 20%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. APPS rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

Revenue declined 19% Y/Y to $118.0 million, beating the consensus of $116.03 million. Adjusted EPS stood at 7 cents, surpassing the consensus of 4 cents.

Digital Turbine shares jumped 20.8% to $2.15 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Expion360 In c. XPON rose 36.5% to $0.1140 in today's pre-market trading. Expion360 shares dipped 68% on Wednesday after the company priced a $10 million underwritten public offering.

c. rose 36.5% to $0.1140 in today's pre-market trading. Expion360 shares dipped 68% on Wednesday after the company priced a $10 million underwritten public offering. Anew Medical, Inc . WENA gained 25% to $1.360 in pre-market trading. Anew Medical announced the grant and issuance of patent number HK1259628 protecting the development of novel genetic approaches for neurodegenerative diseases to include Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s diseases, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

. gained 25% to $1.360 in pre-market trading. Anew Medical announced the grant and issuance of patent number HK1259628 protecting the development of novel genetic approaches for neurodegenerative diseases to include Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s diseases, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. L uxurban Hotels Inc LUXH gained 26.3% to $0.12 in pre-market trading after falling 11% on Wednesday.

gained 26.3% to $0.12 in pre-market trading after falling 11% on Wednesday. Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc COEP jumped 24.8% to $0.26 in pre-market trading.

jumped 24.8% to $0.26 in pre-market trading. Aspen Aerogels In c ASPN shares gained 21% to $22.38 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter revenue results.

c shares gained 21% to $22.38 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter revenue results. Sezzle Inc . SEZL gained 18% to $93.02 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

. gained 18% to $93.02 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. ADD shares gained 17.3% to $0.5725 in pre-market trading after surging 39% on Wednesday.

shares gained 17.3% to $0.5725 in pre-market trading after surging 39% on Wednesday. Fluence Energy, Inc. FLNC gained 13.7% to $15.73 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter revenue results..

gained 13.7% to $15.73 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter revenue results.. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. STAF shares rose 11.4% to $1.56 in pre-market trading after declining 8% on Wednesday.

Losers

Cardlytics, Inc . CDLX shares dipped 49.6% to $3.48 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

. shares dipped 49.6% to $3.48 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results. Outset Medical, Inc . OM shares declined 47.1% to $1.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results and cut its FY24 revenue guidance.

. shares declined 47.1% to $1.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results and cut its FY24 revenue guidance. Bumble Inc . BMBL shares declined 39.8% to $4.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter revenue results.

. shares declined 39.8% to $4.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter revenue results. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc . VIRX declined 38.9% to $0.2744 in pre-market trading.

. declined 38.9% to $0.2744 in pre-market trading. Greenlane Holdings, Inc . GNLN shares fell 36.1% to $2.59 in pre-market trading after jumping 58% on Wednesday.

. shares fell 36.1% to $2.59 in pre-market trading after jumping 58% on Wednesday. JFrog Ltd. FROG fell 27.4% to $24.73 pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter revenue results. Additionally, the company issued FY24 guidance below estimates.

fell 27.4% to $24.73 pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter revenue results. Additionally, the company issued FY24 guidance below estimates. Know Labs, Inc . KNW fell 21.5% to $0.22 in today's pre-market trading after the company priced its $3.445 million public offering of 13.25m units at $0.26 per unit.

. fell 21.5% to $0.22 in today's pre-market trading after the company priced its $3.445 million public offering of 13.25m units at $0.26 per unit. Dutch Bros Inc . BROS shares fell 20.7% to $29.89 in pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter results.

. shares fell 20.7% to $29.89 in pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter results. Fastly, Inc . FSLY fell 20.5% to $5.42 in pre-market trading after the company issued FY24 and Q3 guidance below estimates.

. fell 20.5% to $5.42 in pre-market trading after the company issued FY24 and Q3 guidance below estimates. Precigen, Inc. PGEN shares fell 18.1% to $0.9660 in pre-market trading after the company priced $30 million public offering of 35,294,118 common stock at $0.85/share.

