Why F5 Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 14%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of F5, Inc. FFIV shares rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY24 earnings guidance above estimates.
F5 reported quarterly earnings of $3.36 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.97 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $695.495 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $686.062 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
F5 shares jumped 14.3% to $202.92 in pre-market trading.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Imunon, Inc. IMNN gained 104.2% to $2.41 in pre-market trading. IMUNON will report topline results from the Phase 2 OVATION 2 study with IMNN-001 In advanced ovarian cancer on July 30.
- Jet.AI Inc. JTAI shares climbed 48% to $0.4422 in pre-market trading.
- Enveric Biosciences, Inc. ENVB rose 26.3% to $0.6289 in pre-market trading after jumping around 6% on Monday.
- Inspirato Incorporated ISPO gained 22.3% to $6.41 in pre-market trading after jumping over 50% on Monday.
- Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. SFM shares gained 17.4% to $99.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued its third-quarter earnings guidance above estimates.
- Serve Robotics Inc. SERV gained 16.1% to $22.51 in pre-market trading after jumping 47% on Monday.
- NIP Group Inc. NIPG shares gained 15.2% to $19.00 in pre-market trading. NIP Group announced the closing of its initial public offering and partial exercise of underwriters’ option to purchase additional ADSs.
- Pharming Group N.V. PHAR shares gained 10.1% to $8.30 in pre-market trading. Pharming Group will report second quarter financial results on Aug. 1.
- Nomura Holdings, Inc. NMR gained 8.2% to $6.33 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- QXO, Inc. QXO shares fell 79.9% to $12.00 in pre-market trading after dipping 23% on Monday.
- Symbotic Inc. SYM shares declined 19.5% to $28.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter earnings results and issued fourth-quarter revenue guidance below estimates.
- Lattice Semiconductor Corporation LSCC shares fell 14.8% to $46.82 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued weak third-quarter revenue guidance.
- TROOPS, Inc. TROO shares fell 13.2% to $3.22 in pre-market trading.
- Woodward, Inc. WWD fell 10.5% to $164.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed third-quarter financial results and lowered its FY24 revenue guidance below estimates.
- Novavax, Inc. NVAX shares declined 9.6% to $14.85 in pre-market trading after declining 4% on Monday.
- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. CLDX shares fell 8.6% to $38.33 in pre-market trading after reporting Phase 2 results for barzolvolimab in chronic inducible urticaria.
- Diageo plc DEO fell 8.5% to $120.36 in pre-market trading after the company missed annual profit expectations.
- Rambus Inc. RMBS shares dipped 7.8% to $51.50 in pre-market trading following weak quarterly sales.
- Amkor Technology, Inc. AMKR shares fell 6.2% to $35.28 in pre-market trading after the company issued roughly in-line guidance.
