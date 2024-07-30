Why F5 Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 14%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of F5, Inc. FFIV shares rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY24 earnings guidance above estimates.

F5 reported quarterly earnings of $3.36 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.97 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $695.495 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $686.062 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

F5 shares jumped 14.3% to $202.92 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Imunon, Inc . IMNN gained 104.2% to $2.41 in pre-market trading. IMUNON will report topline results from the Phase 2 OVATION 2 study with IMNN-001 In advanced ovarian cancer on July 30.

. gained 104.2% to $2.41 in pre-market trading. IMUNON will report topline results from the Phase 2 OVATION 2 study with IMNN-001 In advanced ovarian cancer on July 30. Jet.AI Inc . JTAI shares climbed 48% to $0.4422 in pre-market trading.

. shares climbed 48% to $0.4422 in pre-market trading. Enveric Biosciences, Inc . ENVB rose 26.3% to $0.6289 in pre-market trading after jumping around 6% on Monday.

. rose 26.3% to $0.6289 in pre-market trading after jumping around 6% on Monday. Inspirato Incorporated ISPO gained 22.3% to $6.41 in pre-market trading after jumping over 50% on Monday.

gained 22.3% to $6.41 in pre-market trading after jumping over 50% on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc . SFM shares gained 17.4% to $99.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued its third-quarter earnings guidance above estimates.

. shares gained 17.4% to $99.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued its third-quarter earnings guidance above estimates. Serve Robotics Inc . SERV gained 16.1% to $22.51 in pre-market trading after jumping 47% on Monday.

. gained 16.1% to $22.51 in pre-market trading after jumping 47% on Monday. NIP Group Inc . NIPG shares gained 15.2% to $19.00 in pre-market trading. NIP Group announced the closing of its initial public offering and partial exercise of underwriters’ option to purchase additional ADSs.

. shares gained 15.2% to $19.00 in pre-market trading. NIP Group announced the closing of its initial public offering and partial exercise of underwriters’ option to purchase additional ADSs. Pharming Group N.V. PHAR shares gained 10.1% to $8.30 in pre-market trading. Pharming Group will report second quarter financial results on Aug. 1.

shares gained 10.1% to $8.30 in pre-market trading. Pharming Group will report second quarter financial results on Aug. 1. Nomura Holdings, Inc. NMR gained 8.2% to $6.33 in pre-market trading.

Losers

QXO, Inc . QXO shares fell 79.9% to $12.00 in pre-market trading after dipping 23% on Monday.

. shares fell 79.9% to $12.00 in pre-market trading after dipping 23% on Monday. Symbotic Inc . SYM shares declined 19.5% to $28.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter earnings results and issued fourth-quarter revenue guidance below estimates.

. shares declined 19.5% to $28.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter earnings results and issued fourth-quarter revenue guidance below estimates. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation LSCC shares fell 14.8% to $46.82 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued weak third-quarter revenue guidance.

shares fell 14.8% to $46.82 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued weak third-quarter revenue guidance. TROOPS, Inc . TROO shares fell 13.2% to $3.22 in pre-market trading.

. shares fell 13.2% to $3.22 in pre-market trading. Woodward, Inc . WWD fell 10.5% to $164.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed third-quarter financial results and lowered its FY24 revenue guidance below estimates.

. fell 10.5% to $164.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed third-quarter financial results and lowered its FY24 revenue guidance below estimates. Novavax, Inc . NVAX shares declined 9.6% to $14.85 in pre-market trading after declining 4% on Monday.

. shares declined 9.6% to $14.85 in pre-market trading after declining 4% on Monday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc . CLDX shares fell 8.6% to $38.33 in pre-market trading after reporting Phase 2 results for barzolvolimab in chronic inducible urticaria.

. shares fell 8.6% to $38.33 in pre-market trading after reporting Phase 2 results for barzolvolimab in chronic inducible urticaria. Diageo plc DEO fell 8.5% to $120.36 in pre-market trading after the company missed annual profit expectations.

fell 8.5% to $120.36 in pre-market trading after the company missed annual profit expectations. Rambus Inc . RMBS shares dipped 7.8% to $51.50 in pre-market trading following weak quarterly sales.

. shares dipped 7.8% to $51.50 in pre-market trading following weak quarterly sales. Amkor Technology, Inc. AMKR shares fell 6.2% to $35.28 in pre-market trading after the company issued roughly in-line guidance.

Now Read This: