What's New In the Consumer Tech World Last Week? News That You Should Know (July 7 - July 13)

The Department of Justice announced that it had disrupted a Russian disinformation campaign backed by the Kremlin and managed by state-controlled media.

China has emerged as the global frontrunner in the adoption of generative AI, according to a survey, conducted by SAS and Coleman Parkes Research. The survey, which included 1,600 decision-makers across various industries worldwide, found that 83% of Chinese respondents are using generative AI, reported Reuters. This figure significantly surpasses the global average of 54% and the 65% adoption rate in the U.S.

The U.S. video game market has seen a significant drop in hardware spending, with a 40% decline compared to 2023, according to Circana’s May 2024 highlights.

Gaming/Entertainment

Microsoft Corp. MSFT has recently announced changes to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service, which will see significant price increases and the restructuring of its tiers.

Rocksteady Studios has announced a delay in the release of the second season of “Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League,” just days before the new content was set to go live.

Smartphones & Telecom

Apple Inc. AAPL had a 20.8% increase in personal computer shipments for the second quarter, marking the largest growth among global PC manufacturers.

In Apple’s latest iOS 18 beta 3 update, the tech giant has rolled out the “InSight” feature on Apple TV+ and dark mode icons.

In a move to cut costs, Apple is said to be developing a new version of its Watch SE, which will incorporate a sturdy plastic casing instead of anodized aluminum.

Apple’s highly anticipated Siri upgrade powered by new artificial intelligence technology will reportedly not be available, even in developer beta, until 2025.

Apple has been directed by Russian internet and mass media watchdog Roskomnadzor to remove 25 VPN applications from its App Store.

Apple’s upcoming smartphone series iPhone 16 could feature a significant upgrade in its charging capabilities, potentially allowing for a 40W power intake, a substantial increase from the current 20W.

In a bid to expand their businesses, Japanese telecommunications giants Nippon Telegraph NPPXF and KDDI Corp. KDDIY plan to build high-speed wireless networks in the stratosphere to link the Earth and the moon.

Samsung Electronics Co SSNLF kicked off its smartphone and artificial intelligence (AI) integration by unveiling a new phone line with Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG.

Workers at Samsung have announced an indefinite strike, escalating an ongoing pay dispute and posing a threat to global tech production.

Technology

Microsoft has reportedly instructed its employees in China to use Apple iPhones for work, effectively banning Android-powered devices.

Alphabet’s Google announced that it is upgrading the heart health monitoring features of Fitbit, making it easier for medical professionals to access and analyze user data.

Apple and Google have collaborated to introduce a new tool that enables users to directly transfer their photos from Google Photos to iCloud, without manually downloading and reuploading them to Apple’s cloud platform.

Tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee, popularly known as MKBHD, reviewed the CMF Phone 1 by Nothing, a budget sub-brand that is making waves in the $200 Android phone market.

Elon Musk

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk confirmed that private messages on X, formerly Twitter, are not encrypted by default after taking a jab at Meta Platforms Inc.’s META WhatsApp, branding it as “spyware.”

Elon Musk’s X Corp., formerly known as Twitter, and the billionaire himself successfully defended a lawsuit seeking $500 million in severance pay for thousands of employees laid off after the acquisition of social media company in 2022.

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Amid mounting regulatory scrutiny, Microsoft has decided to relinquish its board observer position at OpenAI.

iFlytek, a prominent AI technology firm in China, predicts a loss of nearly $65 million for the first half of 2024 due to heavy investments amid mounting pressure from the United States.

In recent developments, Index Ventures successfully amassed over $2 billion to leverage the latest breakthroughs in AI.

OpenAI is partnering with Los Alamos National Laboratory, known for developing the world’s first atomic bomb, to evaluate the possibilities and risks associated with using artificial intelligence in scientific research.

A former safety employee at Microsoft-backed OpenAI has voiced concerns over the company’s approach to Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), drawing parallels with the ill-fated Titanic.

