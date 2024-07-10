Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Sets New Price At $19.99: Day One Releases Exclusive To Premium Tier

Loading... Loading...

Microsoft Corp. MSFT has recently announced changes to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service, which will see significant price increases and the restructuring of its tiers.

This move, detailed on Xbox Support, comes alongside a notable omission: day one releases, such as Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, will no longer be included in the standard Xbox Game Pass tier.

Revamped Pricing And Subscription Tiers

Starting on Wednesday, for new members and September 12, 2024, for existing members, the price of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will rise from $16.99 to $19.99 per month in the U.S.

This premium tier will continue to offer the most comprehensive access to games, including day one releases, EA Play, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and other perks.

In contrast, the more affordable Xbox Game Pass Standard, priced at $14.99 per month, will not include day one releases or certain other features found in the Ultimate tier.

This restructured tier replaces the previous $10.99 Xbox Game Pass Console option, which catered to users who primarily play on Xbox consoles without the additional benefits of PC games or cloud gaming.

How The Xbox Game Pass Changes Affect Subscribers

For those who wish to play new releases as soon as they are available, the only option will be the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate tier. Microsoft’s statement on the matter was brief, noting that titles like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 “may be added to the library at a future date,” without guaranteeing their inclusion.

Other tiers are also seeing price adjustments. PC Game Pass will increase from $9.99 to $11.99 per month, while the most basic tier, Xbox Game Pass Core, will see its annual price rise from $59.99 to $74.99, though it will remain at $9.99 per month for those who prefer monthly billing.

Additionally, users will now only be able to pre-pay for Xbox Game Pass for Console for up to 13 months, a change aimed at simplifying the management of subscriptions.

