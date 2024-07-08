From Apple TV+'s New Feature To Dark Mode Icons: Here's What's New In Latest iOS18 Beta

Loading... Loading...

In Apple Inc.’s AAPL latest iOS 18 beta 3 update, the tech giant has rolled out the “InSight” feature on Apple TV+ and dark mode icons.

What Happened: The InSight feature, akin to Amazon Prime Video’s X-Ray, is now accessible on the Apple TV app for users operating iOS 18 beta 3 and tvOS 18 beta 3.

This feature offers details about actors, characters, and songs in an Apple TV+ movie or show and can be accessed on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, and also via the virtual Remote on iPhone, reported 9To5Mac.

The iOS 18 beta 3 update also introduces dark mode to all icons. The automatic dark mode treatment works optimally on simple icons, while more intricate icons may end up with white or gray pixels at their edges, reported AppleInsider.

Some apps could end up inverted, while icons that are already black are left undisturbed. For apps that use colorful images, they are either left alone or a dark filter is passed over them.

Apple is anticipated to launch iOS 18 shortly after the iPhone 16 announcement in September. A public beta of the operating systems is expected sometime in July.

Why It Matters: Apple unveiled the highly anticipated iOS 18 update at the Worldwide Developers Conference last month. The update included significant quality-of-life improvements, such as customization, smarter email organization, and a better messaging experience.

One of the major changes was the addition of options to customize icons depending on the wallpaper or the color of your choice, as well as the ability to place icons in any order in the grid. The lock screen also received more customization options, giving users more control over their phone’s appearance.

However, it was previously reported that many of the new features that Apple showcased have already been available on Android devices for a long time now. For instance, travel and accommodation cards that Apple introduced at WWDC, were available in Google Now for years.

