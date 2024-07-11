ChatGPT-Parent OpenAI And Atomic Bomb-Fame Los Alamos Join Forces To Explore AI's Potential In Scientific Research

Loading... Loading...

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI is teaming up with Los Alamos National Laboratory, known for developing the world's first atomic bomb, to evaluate the possibilities and risks associated with the use of artificial intelligence in scientific research.

What Happened: On Wednesday, Microsoft Corporation MSFT -backed OpenAI said that it is collaborating with Los Alamos to investigate how its latest AI model, GPT-4o, can support and troubleshoot lab tasks.

OpenAI also intends to examine how GPT-4o’s yet-to-be-released voice assistant technology can assist scientists in their research.

“We're thrilled to announce a first-of-its-kind partnership with Los Alamos National Laboratory to study bioscience capabilities,” said Mira Murati, OpenAI's CTO, adding, “This partnership marks a natural progression in our mission, advancing scientific research, while also understanding and mitigating risks.”

The swift progress in AI’s capabilities has raised concerns among lawmakers and tech executives about the potential misuse of the technology, such as the development of bioweapons.

“The potential upside to growing AI capabilities is endless,” said Erick LeBrun, a research scientist at Los Alamos. “However, measuring and understanding any potential dangers or misuse of advanced AI related to biological threats remain largely unexplored. This work with OpenAI is an important step towards establishing a framework for evaluating current and future models.”

Why It Matters: The news comes amid mounting regulatory scrutiny against OpenAI which has reportedly led to Microsoft relinquishing its observer role on the company’s board.

In May it was reported that ChatGPT-parent’s agreement with Apple Inc. has raised concerns within Microsoft about the impact on its product ambitions.

Valued at $86 billion as of February, OpenAI is expected to generate $3.4 billion in revenue this year, according to CEO Sam Altman. The company acquired Rockset, a real-time analytics database company, to enhance its data indexing and querying capabilities last month.

