Apple Makes It Easier To Bring Your Photos From From Google To iCloud: Here's How It Works

Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google have collaborated to introduce a new tool that enables users to directly transfer their photos from Google Photos to iCloud, without manually downloading and reuploading them to Apple’s cloud platform.

What Happened: Google is incorporating iCloud support into its data transfer tool over the next week, allowing users to transfer their photo libraries directly to Apple’s service, eliminating the need for downloads.

This initiative is part of a broader data portability project backed by several major tech companies, building on the iCloud-to-Google-Photos service that Apple launched in 2021.

See Also: Palantir’s Peter Thiel Says It’s ‘Very Strange’ That Most Money In AI Is Being Made By Only One Company: ‘…Which Silicon Valley Doesn’t Even Know Much About Anymore’

The service is user-friendly, offering the option to transfer the entire library or select specific albums. Google’s support page lists the transferable file types, which include common image and video formats. The transfer process duplicates each file in the user’s iCloud account, leaving the original files in Google Photos unless manually deleted.

To transfer your photos and videos from Google Photos to iCloud Photos:

Go to Google Takeout.

Follow the instructions to initiate an export from Google Photos.

Select "Apple – iCloud Photos" as the transfer destination and sign in with your Apple ID.

Tap Allow to grant Google permission to add photos and videos to iCloud.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It Matters: This tool is the latest in a series of similar offerings from big tech companies. As part of the Data Transfer Project, Meta Platforms Inc. launched a tool in 2019 that allows users to move their Facebook photos to other platforms.

In March this year, Amazon Web Services (AWS) decided to waive the fees for customers who want to migrate their data to competing services.

Previously, it was reported that Apple is expected to announce a partnership with Google to integrate its AI technology, Gemini, on its devices. This development aligns with the iOS 18 chatbot rumors, with Apple's software chief, Craig Federighi, earlier hinting at a Google collaboration.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock