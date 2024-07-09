Russian Government Tightens Grip On Internet, Asks Apple To Pull 25 VPN Apps From Its App Store

Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc. AAPL has been directed by Russian internet and mass media watchdog Roskomnadzor to remove 25 VPN applications from its App Store.

What Happened: The directive targets a variety of apps, including NordVPN, Proton VPN, Red Shield VPN, Planet VPN, Hidemy.Name VPN, Le VPN, and PIA VPN. These apps are frequently used to access content that is considered illegal in Russia, reported Bleeping Computer.

Roskomnadzor confirmed the action to Interfax, and Apple has informed the affected VPN vendors via email. “Your application, per demand from Roskomnadzor, will be removed from the Russia App Store because it includes content that is illegal in Russia, which is not in compliance with the App Review Guidelines,” the tech giant stated in the emails.

Red Shield VPN and LeVPN, two of the affected companies, confirmed receiving emails from Apple regarding the ban and were advised to contact Roskomnadzor for more information.

Why It Matters: This move is part of a larger campaign by the Russian telecom regulator to restrict access to VPN applications, a campaign that has escalated since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, the report noted.

This is not the first time Apple has had a run-in with Russian authorities. Earlier this year, the tech giant settled a $13.7 million fine with Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service over allegations of abuse of its dominant market position.

Previously, it was reported that Apple’s products have played a significant role in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. The Ukraine Air Force has been using iPads to operate modern weapons in older fighter jets.

Photo by BigTunaOnline on Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.