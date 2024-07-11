iPhone 16 Rumored to Get Charging Capabilities Upgrade: Will Apple Increase Power Intake To 40W

Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc.’s AAPL upcoming smartphone series iPhone 16 could feature a significant upgrade in its charging capabilities, potentially allowing for a 40W power intake, a substantial increase from the current 20W.

What Happened: According to a post by Li Nan, founder of Weibo’s Angry Miao community, Apple is set to enhance the charging potential of its iPhone 16, reported AppleInsider (via ITHome). The post indicates that the new iPhone could accommodate a power intake of up to 40W.

For the iPhone 15 lineup, Apple’s fast-charge feature can achieve a 50% charge in approximately 30 minutes using a 20W or higher-rated charger. However, using chargers with a higher wattage doesn’t significantly improve the charging speed.

With the potential 40W adapter, the iPhone 16 could reach a 50% charge in nearly half the time, around 15 minutes. This would significantly reduce the overall charging time, especially when the battery is completely drained.

The increased wattage will not affect wireless charging, as MagSafe and Qi2 are limited to 15W on the iPhone, the report noted.

While the rumor seems plausible, Apple also needs to consider potential thermal issues that could arise from charging at higher wattages, which could increase battery wear and reduce its lifespan.

Why It Matters: The iPhone 16 has been generating a lot of buzz, with rumors suggesting a range of upgrades including larger screens, a revamped design, and improved performance. Previously, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, said that the iPhone 16 Pro Max could feature a battery with a higher energy density than current models, which may result in longer battery life.

The iPhone 16, which is expected to be released in September, and its AI-driven features have sparked optimism among analysts, with Wedbush analyst Dan Ives seeing Apple on the “path to $4 trillion.”

Image via Apple

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.