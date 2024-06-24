Micron To Rally Around 23%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Loading...
Loading...
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target for The Kroger Co. KR from $58 to $57. Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained an Equal-Weight rating. Kroger shares fell 0.1% to close at $50.21 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan raised the price target for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL from $173 to $175. JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained an Overweight rating. Royal Caribbean Cruises shares rose 0.6% to close at $151.12 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BMO Capital boosted Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. SRPT price target from $170 to $200. BMO Capital analyst Kostas Biliouris maintained an Outperform rating. Sarepta Therapeutics shares jumped 30.1% to close at $160.72 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo boosted the price target for argenx SE ARGX from $478 to $542. Wells Fargo analyst Derek Archila maintained an Overweight rating. argenx shares rose 1.7% to close at $394.47 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities raised HEICO Corporation HEI price target from $220 to $250. B of A Securities analyst Ronald Epstein maintained a Buy rating. HEICO shares gained 0.4% to close at $227.26 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird boosted Micron Technology, Inc. MU price target from $150 to $172. Baird analyst Tristan Gerra maintained an Outperform rating. Micron shares fell 3.2% to close at $139.54 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham cut the price target for CarMax, Inc. KMX from $91 to $87. Needham analyst Chris Pierce maintained a Buy rating. CarMax shares gained 0.4% to close at $71.63 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Evercore ISI Group cut Sirius XM Holdings Inc. SIRI price target from $4.25 to $3.25. Evercore ISI Group analyst Vijay Jayant upgraded the stock from Underperform to In-Line. Sirius XM shares gained 1% to close at $2.93 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- TD Cowen raised Planet Fitness, Inc. PLNT price target from $66 to $92. TD Cowen analyst Max Rakhlenko upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Planet Fitness shares fell 0.4% to close at $72.73 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Truist Securities boosted AvalonBay Communities, Inc. AVB price target from $207 to $213. Truist Securities analyst Michael Lewis maintained a Hold rating. AvalonBay Communities shares rose 1% to close at $203.89 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Check This Out: Carnival Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street’s Most Accurate Analysts
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in