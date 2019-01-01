Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE:RCL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Royal Caribbean Gr
The latest price target for Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE: RCL) was reported by Goldman Sachs on May 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $75.00 expecting RCL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.31% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE: RCL) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Royal Caribbean Gr maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Royal Caribbean Gr, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Royal Caribbean Gr was filed on May 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Royal Caribbean Gr (RCL) rating was a maintained with a price target of $86.00 to $75.00. The current price Royal Caribbean Gr (RCL) is trading at is $56.26, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
