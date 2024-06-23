DraftKings And Dell Were Among The 10 Biggest Large Cap Stock Gainers Last Week (June 16-June 22): Are These In Your Portfolio?

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Loading...
Loading...
These large-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. SRPT shares increased 29.50% after the company announced FDA approval of an expansion to the labeled indication for ELEVIDYS to include individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy with a confirmed mutation in the DMD gene who are at least 4 years of age. Also, multiple firms raised their respective price targets on the stock.
- Sirius XM Holdings Inc. SIRI shares gained 16.73% in the last week.
- Toast, Inc. TOST shares upped 15.57% in the last week.
- Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD shares were up 12.62% on continued strength following positive Phase 3 HIV data.
- Chewy, Inc. CHWY stock jumped 10.59%. The stock may be up after retail purchases at online outlets rose in May.
- Accenture Plc ACN stock increased 9.80% after the company reported third quarter results. Several analysts cut their price forecasts.
- DraftKings Inc DKNG shares advanced 9.69% in the last week. This surge comes on the heels of a pivotal decision by the U.S. Supreme Court that has significant implications for the future of online sports betting in Florida and optimism that taxes will not be introduced into New Jersey's 2025 budget, which needs to be finalized by June 30.
- Dell Inc DELL shares gained 8.19% in the last week after Elon Musk said the company is assembling half of the racks that are going into the supercomputer that xAI is building.
- Autodesk Inc ADSK shares gained 7.99% following a report suggesting that Starboard has a $500 million stake in the company.
- Gold Fields Limited GFI shares rose 7.15%. Shares of gold stocks are trading higher amid a rise in the price of gold.
Photo via Shutterstock
Also Read: GameStop And First Solar Were Among The 10 Biggest Large Cap Losers Last Week (June 16-June 22): Are These In Your Portfolio?
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in