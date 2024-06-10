Why KKR Shares Are Trading Higher By 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Loading... Loading...

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. KKR rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after it was announced the company will join the S&P 500.

S&P Dow Jones Indices announced late Friday changes to various S&P indices, coinciding with the quarterly rebalance. KKR will take the place of Comerica Inc. CMA in the broader gauge.

KKR & Co. shares jumped 10.4% to $108.15 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited DSY rose 165% to $5.05 in today's pre-market trading.

rose 165% to $5.05 in today's pre-market trading. New Horizon Aircraft Ltd . HOVR gained 90.1% to $1.37 in pre-market trading after declining around 8% on Friday.

. gained 90.1% to $1.37 in pre-market trading after declining around 8% on Friday. Spectaire Holdings Inc . SPEC shares gained 59.3% to $0.6770 in pre-market trading after jumping over 15% on Friday.

. shares gained 59.3% to $0.6770 in pre-market trading after jumping over 15% on Friday. Presto Automation Inc . PRST shares rose 35.1% to $0.1204 in pre-market trading after surging 17% on Friday.

. shares rose 35.1% to $0.1204 in pre-market trading after surging 17% on Friday. Meta Data Limited AIU gained 34.5% to $0.5651 in pre-market trading after dipping 19% on Friday.

gained 34.5% to $0.5651 in pre-market trading after dipping 19% on Friday. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd NISN shares rose 13.6% to $3.83 in pre-market trading after the company said it has established a daily supply capacity of over 20 million eggs.

shares rose 13.6% to $3.83 in pre-market trading after the company said it has established a daily supply capacity of over 20 million eggs. Captivision Inc . CAPT rose 13.5% to $3.40 in pre-market trading after declining around 12% on Friday.

. rose 13.5% to $3.40 in pre-market trading after declining around 12% on Friday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd GLMD shares climbed 8.7% to $0.38 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Friday.

shares climbed 8.7% to $0.38 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Friday. Forward Air Corp FWRD gained 7.1% to $22.13 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Friday.

Losers

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc . SBFM shares declined 33.7% to $0.37 in pre-market trading.

. shares declined 33.7% to $0.37 in pre-market trading. Roma Green Finance Limited ROMA shares declined 18% to $0.4085 in pre-market trading. Roma Green Finance filed For offering in a best efforts self-underwritten offering of up to 3.6 million of ordinary shares.

shares declined 18% to $0.4085 in pre-market trading. Roma Green Finance filed For offering in a best efforts self-underwritten offering of up to 3.6 million of ordinary shares. Versus Systems Inc . VS shares dipped 17.3% to $1.48 in pre-market trading after jumping over 8% on Friday.

. shares dipped 17.3% to $1.48 in pre-market trading after jumping over 8% on Friday. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited CLEU shares fell 16.8% to $2.66 in pre-market trading after jumping 58% on Friday.

shares fell 16.8% to $2.66 in pre-market trading after jumping 58% on Friday. Cumulus Media Inc CMLS shares fell 15.2% to $2.01 in pre-market trading after jumping around 22% on Friday.

shares fell 15.2% to $2.01 in pre-market trading after jumping around 22% on Friday. Venus Concept Inc. VERO shares fell 15.1% to $0.7899 in pre-market trading after jumping 50% on Friday.

shares fell 15.1% to $0.7899 in pre-market trading after jumping 50% on Friday. Virax Biolabs Group Limited VRAX shares fell 14.7% to $1.68 in pre-market trading.

shares fell 14.7% to $1.68 in pre-market trading. Trinity Place Holdings Inc . TPHS fell 14.5% to $0.15 in pre-market trading after jumping 45% on Friday.

. fell 14.5% to $0.15 in pre-market trading after jumping 45% on Friday. Sify Technologies Limited SIFY shares declined 10.7% to $0.7413 in pre-market trading after the company announced intent to delist ADS Rights from the Nasdaq Capital Market.

shares declined 10.7% to $0.7413 in pre-market trading after the company announced intent to delist ADS Rights from the Nasdaq Capital Market. BioCardia, Inc. BCDA shares fell 9.4% to $3.37 in pre-market trading. On Friday, BioCardia announced it received approval from the United States Patent Office for its application entitled, "Radial and Transendocardial Delivery Catheter."

