GameStop And NIO Were Among The 11 Biggest Large Cap Losers Last Week (June 1-June 7): Are These In Your Portfolio?

These ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?

GameStop Corporation GME shares lost 29.59% after the return of Keith Gill, a.k.a Roaring Kitty’s livestream disappointed. Vistra Corp. VST shares are down 14.78%. NIO Inc. NIO shares fell 12.82% following worse-than-expected Q1 earnings. Bath & Body Works, Inc. BBWI shares tumbled 12% after the company reported Q1 earnings. VinFast Auto Ltd. VFS shares declined 11.92%. Vertiv Holdings, LLC VRT shares declined 9.70%. Builders FirstSource, Inc. BLDR shares lost 9.42% in the last week. E.L.F. Beauty, Inc. ELF shares fell 8.82%. NICE Ltd NICE shares tumbled 8.29% last week, continuing its decline on Q1 financial results. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX stock fell 8.12% in the last week. Dell Technologies Inc DELL 7.53% continued its fall in the last week following its Q1 earnings.

