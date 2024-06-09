GameStop And NIO Were Among The 11 Biggest Large Cap Losers Last Week (June 1-June 7): Are These In Your Portfolio?

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
These ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- GameStop Corporation GME shares lost 29.59% after the return of Keith Gill, a.k.a Roaring Kitty’s livestream disappointed.
- Vistra Corp. VST shares are down 14.78%.
- NIO Inc. NIO shares fell 12.82% following worse-than-expected Q1 earnings.
- Bath & Body Works, Inc. BBWI shares tumbled 12% after the company reported Q1 earnings.
- VinFast Auto Ltd. VFS shares declined 11.92%.
- Vertiv Holdings, LLC VRT shares declined 9.70%.
- Builders FirstSource, Inc. BLDR shares lost 9.42% in the last week.
- E.L.F. Beauty, Inc. ELF shares fell 8.82%.
- NICE Ltd NICE shares tumbled 8.29% last week, continuing its decline on Q1 financial results.
- Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX stock fell 8.12% in the last week.
- Dell Technologies Inc DELL 7.53% continued its fall in the last week following its Q1 earnings.
Photo Courtesy 1take1shot On Shutterstock.com
