Arm And Boeing Were Among 10 Large Cap Stocks That Shined The Brightest Last Week (June 1-June 7, 2024): Are They In Your Portfolio?

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Loading...
Loading...
These large-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Guidewire Software, Inc. GWRE shares surged 14.08% after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 financial results and issued FY24 revenue guidance above estimates. Several analysts have increased their forecasts.
- GFL Environmental Inc. GFL shares are up 11.62% following a report suggesting the company hired a financial advisor to review two buyout offers.
- CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD shares increased 9.36% after the company issued strong guidance. Several analysts revised their forecasts.
- Arm Holdings Plc ARM shares gained 9.26% in the last week. It soared in sympathy with NVIDIA Corp NVDA, which gained and traded near record high last week.
- Illumina, Inc. ILMN shares rose 9.16%. The Board approves spin-off of GRAIL, ‘When-Issued’ trading expected to begin on or about June 12, 2024.
- Saia, Inc. SAIA stock increased 8.31% after the company reported an 18% increase in LTL shipments per workday in April.
- Elastic N.V. ESTC shares escalated 7.65%.
- Coherent Corp COHR shares advanced 7.12% in the last week as the Board of Directors appointed Jim Anderson as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective June 3.
- Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR shares gained 7.02% due to the company’s AIPCon event.
- Boeing Co BA share advanced 6.82% in the last week after a Reuters report that said its executives are unlikely to face criminal charges over the fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019 that resulted in the deaths of 346 individuals.
Photo via Wikimedia Commons
Also Read: GameStop And NIO Were Among The 11 Biggest Large Cap Losers Last Week (June 1-June 7): Are These In Your Portfolio?
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in