Why HealthEquity Shares Are Trading Higher; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Loading... Loading...

Shares of Healthequity Inc HQY rose sharply in today's pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

The company reported quarterly earnings of 80 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 66 cents, according to data from Benzinga Pro. HealthEquity issued strong FY25 earnings guidance and also issued FY25 revenue guidance with its midpoint above expectations.

Healthequity shares jumped 5.9% to $85.98 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

MicroAlgo Inc MLGO rose 209.5% to $4.83 in today's pre-market trading. WiMi Hologram Cloud and MicroAlgo announced plans to jointly establish a micro-consciousness quantum research center.

rose 209.5% to $4.83 in today's pre-market trading. WiMi Hologram Cloud and MicroAlgo announced plans to jointly establish a micro-consciousness quantum research center. Core Scientific Inc CORZ shares gained 51.8% to $7.39 in pre-market trading. Core Scientific announced the signing of a series of 12-year contracts with CoreWeave, the AI Hyperscaler.

shares gained 51.8% to $7.39 in pre-market trading. Core Scientific announced the signing of a series of 12-year contracts with CoreWeave, the AI Hyperscaler. Annexon, Inc. ANNX gained 31.2% to $6.01 in pre-market trading. Annexon will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss GBS phase 3 data.

gained 31.2% to $6.01 in pre-market trading. Annexon will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss GBS phase 3 data. Plutonian Acquisition Corp PLTN gained 29.9% to $8.60 in pre-market trading.

gained 29.9% to $8.60 in pre-market trading. SunLink Health Systems Inc SSY shares rose 24.1% to $0.75 in pre-market trading. SunLink Health Systems said its subsidiary, Southern Health Corporation of Houston, Inc., has completed the sale of its Trace Extended Care & Rehab senior care facility and related real estate in Houston, Mississippi.

shares rose 24.1% to $0.75 in pre-market trading. SunLink Health Systems said its subsidiary, Southern Health Corporation of Houston, Inc., has completed the sale of its Trace Extended Care & Rehab senior care facility and related real estate in Houston, Mississippi. FibroGen Inc FGEN gained 18.6% to $1.46 in pre-market trading after the company announced announced that the FDA cleared its Investigational New Drug of FG-3165. Also, the company announced a clinical trial supply agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to evaluate FG-3165 and FG-3175 in combination with LIBTAYO.

gained 18.6% to $1.46 in pre-market trading after the company announced announced that the FDA cleared its Investigational New Drug of FG-3165. Also, the company announced a clinical trial supply agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to evaluate FG-3165 and FG-3175 in combination with LIBTAYO. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc – ADR WIMI rose 15.1% to $0.99 in pre-market trading. WiMi Hologram Cloud and MicroAlgo announced plans to jointly establish a micro-consciousness quantum research center.

rose 15.1% to $0.99 in pre-market trading. WiMi Hologram Cloud and MicroAlgo announced plans to jointly establish a micro-consciousness quantum research center. Captivision Inc CAPT shares climbed 14.2% to $3.87 in pre-market trading after dipping 28% on Monday.

shares climbed 14.2% to $3.87 in pre-market trading after dipping 28% on Monday. Lexaria Bioscience Corp LEXX shares gained 13.8% to $4.43 in pre-market trading.

Losers

Lufax Holding Ltd – ADR LU shares declined 51.1% to $2.14 in pre-market trading.

shares declined 51.1% to $2.14 in pre-market trading. Avalon Globocare Corp ALBT shares declined 26.2% to $0.91 in pre-market trading after surging 317% on Monday.

shares declined 26.2% to $0.91 in pre-market trading after surging 317% on Monday. Hywin Holdings Ltd – ADR HYW shares dipped 22.7% to $0.52 in pre-market trading after jumping 91% on Monday.

shares dipped 22.7% to $0.52 in pre-market trading after jumping 91% on Monday. MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd YGMZ shares fell 16.5% to $0.39 in pre-market trading. MingZhu Logistics Holdings shares jumped 32% on Monday after the company announced an agreement to acquire Oxylus Global.

shares fell 16.5% to $0.39 in pre-market trading. MingZhu Logistics Holdings shares jumped 32% on Monday after the company announced an agreement to acquire Oxylus Global. NewGenIvf Group Ltd NIVF shares fell 13.8% to $1.19 in pre-market trading. On Monday, NewGenIvf signed a non-binding $617.34 million deal for potential reverse merger with pharma company COVIRIX.

shares fell 13.8% to $1.19 in pre-market trading. On Monday, NewGenIvf signed a non-binding $617.34 million deal for potential reverse merger with pharma company COVIRIX. Microbot Medical Inc . MBOT shares fell 13% to $1.20 in pre-market trading after jumping 38% on Monday.

. shares fell 13% to $1.20 in pre-market trading after jumping 38% on Monday. Sequans Communications SA ADR SQNS shares fell 11.9% to $0.60 in pre-market trading after declining around 10% on Monday.

shares fell 11.9% to $0.60 in pre-market trading after declining around 10% on Monday. Bark Inc BARK shares declined 10.7% to $1.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat financial results for its fourth quarter and issued FY25 revenue guidance below estimates.

shares declined 10.7% to $1.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat financial results for its fourth quarter and issued FY25 revenue guidance below estimates. ICICI Bank Ltd IBN shares fell 8.7% to $25.85 in pre-market trading after gaining around 6% on Monday.

shares fell 8.7% to $25.85 in pre-market trading after gaining around 6% on Monday. HDFC Bank Ltd HDB fell 7.8% to $56.47 in pre-market trading after gaining around 6% on Monday.

Now Read This: Investor Sentiment Improves, But Dow Falls Over 100 Points