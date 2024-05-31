QUALCOMM To Rally Around 20%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Keybanc slashed the price target for Asana, Inc. ASAN from $14 to $13. Keybanc analyst Jason Ader maintained an Underweight rating. Asana shares fell 4.9% to close at $13.13 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham cut the price target for MongoDB, Inc. MDB from $465 to $290. Needham analyst Mike Cikos maintained a Buy rating. MongoDB shares dipped 7.2% to close at $310.00 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities lowered Veeva Systems Inc. VEEV price target from $240 to $204. B of A Securities analyst Brad Sills maintained a Neutral rating. Veeva Systems shares fell 3.2% to close at $194.19 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Evercore ISI Group cut the price target for Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA from $630 to $500. Evercore ISI Group analyst Michael Binetti maintained an Outperform rating. Ulta Beauty shares rose 1.9% to close at $385.58 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Valley National Bancorp VLY price target from $12 to $8. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Michael Perito downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. Valley National Bancorp shares gained 0.6% to close at $6.95 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler cut Veeva Systems Inc. VEEV price target from $245 to $235. Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained an Overweight rating. Veeva Systems shares fell 3.2% to close at $194.19 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for Dell Technologies Inc. DELL from $152 to $155. Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring maintained an Overweight rating. Dell shares fell 5.2% to close at $169.92 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities raised QUALCOMM Incorporated QCOM price target from $180 to $245. B of A Securities analyst Tal Liani maintained a Buy rating. QUALCOMM shares fell 1.3% to close at $204.80 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Telsey Advisory Group cut Kohl’s Corporation KSS price target from $28 to $23. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Market Perform rating. Kohl’s shares dipped 22.9% to close at $21.02 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley boosted The Gap, Inc. GPS price target from $20 to $27. Morgan Stanley analyst Alex Straton maintained an Equal-Weight rating. Gap shares gained 4% to close at $22.52 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
