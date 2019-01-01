Valley National (NASDAQ:VLY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Valley National
Valley National Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Valley National (NASDAQ: VLY) was reported by Citigroup on May 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $13.00 expecting VLY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1.80% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Valley National (NASDAQ: VLY) was provided by Citigroup, and Valley National maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Valley National, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Valley National was filed on May 3, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 3, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Valley National (VLY) rating was a maintained with a price target of $14.00 to $13.00. The current price Valley National (VLY) is trading at is $12.77, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
